Donald Trump says US to help Pakistan develop ‘massive’ oil reserves

United States President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (local time) that they have concluded a deal with Pakistan to help develop the latter's "massive" oil reserves and added that they are yet to choose which company will lead this partnership. Hours after slapping 25 percent tariffs on India, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that talks are still going on between the two countries.

Trump also remarked that maybe, Pakistan will be selling oil to India some day.

The US President made the announcement through a post on his social media platform Truth Social. This announcement about the US’ deal with Pakistan comes right after he announced 25% tariffs on India on Wednesday, along with an unspecified penalty for buying oil from Russia.

“We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves. We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership. Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling Oil to India some day!” he wrote.

‘Busy day at White House’

In the same post, Trump also wrote that he has spoken to leaders of several countries who want to make the US “extremely happy”. He said that several countries are making offers to the US for tariff reductions which, according to him, will reduce the country’s “trade deficit” massively.

“We are very busy in the White House today working on Trade Deals. I have spoken to the Leaders of many Countries, all of whom want to make the United States “extremely happy.” I will be meeting with the South Korean Trade Delegation this afternoon. South Korea is right now at a 25% Tariff, but they have an offer to buy down those Tariffs. I will be interested in hearing what that offer is,” Trump wrote.

“Likewise, other Countries are making offers for a Tariff reduction. All of this will help reduce our Trade Deficit in a very major way. A full report will be released at the appropriate time. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!,” he added.

Negotiations with India still on

Hours after slapping 25 percent tariffs on India, Trump said on Wednesday that talks are still going on and things will be clearer by the “end of this week”.

He also expressed his displeasure with India being a part of the BRICS, a group of 11 emerging economies, which he termed as anti-United States.

“Well, we are negotiating right now and it's also BRICS. BRICS, which is basically a group of countries that are anti the United States and India is a member of that if you can believe it...It is an attack on the dollar and we are not going to let anybody attack the dollar. So it's partially BRICS and it's partially trade,” he said while responding to a reporter.