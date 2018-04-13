 Pakistan SC disqualifies former PM Nawaz Sharif from holding office for life: Reports | world news | Hindustan Times
Pakistan SC disqualifies former PM Nawaz Sharif from holding office for life: Reports

Nawaz Sharif resigned in July last year after the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding office over an undeclared source of income.

world Updated: Apr 13, 2018 12:29 IST
File photo of Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
File photo of Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. (Reuters photo)

Pakistan’s Supreme Court disqualified deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif from holding office for life on Friday, television news channels reported.

Sharif, 67, resigned in July after the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding office over an undeclared source of income, but the veteran leader maintains his grip on the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party.

Friday’s ruling addressed an ambiguity over Sharif’s disqualification and whether he was barred from office for life or a specific period.

