Pakistan security agencies on high alert amid Imran Khan's assassination plot rumours

Security agencies have been put on high alert in adjoining areas of Islamabad amid rumours, according to news agency ANI, of a plot being hatched to assassinate former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. A spokesperson for the Islamabad police said that Section 144 has already been imposed in Pakistan's capital and gatherings have been banned in view of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's expected arrival in Bani Gala.

"In view of the expected arrival of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Bani Gala, which is a residential area located in Islamabad, security in the area has been beefed up and a high alert has been sounded. However, until now Islamabad Police has not received any confirmed news of return from Imran Khan's team," Islamabad Police tweeted.

"Security Division has deployed dedicated security in Bani Gala. A list of people in Bani Gala has not been provided yet to Police. Section 144 is imposed in Islamabad and any congregation is not allowed as per orders of District Magistrate," it said.

"Islamabad Police will provide complete security to Imran Khan as per the law and reciprocal cooperation is expected from Security teams of Imran Khan as well," the police added.

Imran Khan has been trying to corner the new government over the economic crisis and inflation, issues that worsened during his time in office.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary, a minister in the previous government, earlier said that Imran Khan will be in Islamabad on Sunday. In April, Chaudhary had said that the securities agencies have reported a 'plot' for the assassination of Khan.

"After these reports, the prime minister's security has been beefed up as per the government's decision," he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan newspaper Dawn.

PTI leader Faisal Vawda had also made similar claims of conspiracy to assassinate the Pakistani PM over his refusal to "sell the country".

Khan's nephew, Hassaan Niazi, warned of an “aggressive response” if anything happens to the former prime minister.

"Anything happens to our leader Imran Khan, will be treated as attack on Pakistan. Response will aggressive - the Handlers will also regret," Hassaan Niazi, as quoted by ANI.

(With ANI inputs)

