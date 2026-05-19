...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Pakistan struggles to meet IMF conditions, provinces urged to raise PKR 400 billion in taxes

Sindh faces the highest tax target at Rs200 billion, followed by Punjab Rs175 billion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rs45 billion and Balochistan nearly Rs20 billion.

Updated on: May 19, 2026 02:46 pm IST
ANI |
Advertisement

The Pakistan government has asked provincial administrations to collect over 400 billion in additional taxes in the next fiscal year as the cash-strapped country struggles to meet stringent conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), The Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb held a virtual meeting with provincial finance ministers to discuss new revenue targets tied to IMF commitments, government officials said.(File Photo/AP)

The move is expected to further burden citizens already grappling with soaring inflation and economic uncertainty, with the combined additional taxation target under federal and provincial budgets projected to exceed 1.1 trillion for FY2026-27.

Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb held a virtual meeting with provincial finance ministers to discuss new revenue targets tied to IMF commitments, government officials said.

Under the proposed framework, the federal government is expected to generate nearly Rs700 billion through fresh tax measures, stricter enforcement actions and increased petroleum levy collections, while provinces have been tasked with mobilising more than Rs400 billion in additional revenues, The Express Tribune reported.

According to reports, Sindh has been assigned the highest target of around Rs200 billion, followed by Punjab with Rs175 billion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 45 billion and Balochistan with nearly Rs20 billion.

IMF pushes tough tax reforms

In contrast, petroleum products continue to face extremely high taxation, with the IMF reportedly estimating the effective tax rate on petroleum at 166 per cent. Pakistan is expected to collect Rs1.727 trillion through petroleum levies in the next fiscal year, nearly Rs260 billion higher than the current target.

The IMF further noted delays and enforcement failures in implementing agricultural income tax reforms despite repeated commitments by Pakistani authorities. Provinces have now been directed to expand the GST net on services, improve property tax collection and enhance enforcement mechanisms.

Pakistan has also assured the IMF that provincial governments would avoid introducing policies that could undermine commitments made under the lender's reform programme.

 
pakistan international monetary fund balochistan sindh khyber pakhtunkhwa
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Pakistan struggles to meet IMF conditions, provinces urged to raise PKR 400 billion in taxes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.