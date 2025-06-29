Pakistan suicide bombing: Taliban faction claims attack as Islamabad blames India | What we know

At least 13 security officials were killed in Pakistan in a suicide bombing on Saturday. The attack, which took place in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, has also left 24 people injured. Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations blamed India for the suicide bombing. However, as per the latest reports, Pakistan's Taliban faction has claimed responsibility for the attack. (AFP/Representational)

Shortly after the attack, an official statement from Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations blamed India for the suicide bombing. However, as per the latest reports, Pakistan's Taliban faction has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Also Read: ‘800 kg of explosives’: How suicide blast hit military convoy in Pakistan’s North Waziristan

Pakistan suicide bombing: What we know