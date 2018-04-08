 Pakistan summons US envoy after embassy car kills motorcyclist in Islamabad | world news | Hindustan Times
Pakistan summons US envoy after embassy car kills motorcyclist in Islamabad

Pakistani police briefly detained the diplomat who was driving the embassy car, but did not arrest him as he enjoys diplomatic immunity.

world Updated: Apr 08, 2018 14:46 IST
US Embassy says it is aware of the accident and is cooperating with the investigation.
US Embassy says it is aware of the accident and is cooperating with the investigation.(Reuters Photo)

Pakistan has summoned the American ambassador to lodge a formal protest after a road crash involving a US Embassy vehicle killed a Pakistani motorcyclist.

The Foreign Ministry said Ambassador David Hale was told Sunday that another man riding on the motorcycle was wounded in Saturday’s accident. It said Hale expressed his sympathy and sadness over the loss of life and assured cooperation in the investigation.

The Foreign Ministry said “justice will take its course” in accordance with local and international laws.

There was no immediate comment from the US Embassy, which has said it is aware of the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.

Pakistani police briefly detained the diplomat who was driving the embassy car, but did not arrest him as he enjoys diplomatic immunity.

