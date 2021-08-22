Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / ‘Garbage on tarmac’: Pak state-run airlines on reason behind suspending flight operations to Afghanistan
world news

‘Garbage on tarmac’: Pak state-run airlines on reason behind suspending flight operations to Afghanistan

The PIA said that it ‘temporarily suspended’ operations due to lack of facilities and ‘heaps of garbage’ on the tarmac of Hamid Karzai International Airport.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 03:53 PM IST
The PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez told news agency Radio Pakistan that the PIA temporarily suspended its flight operations to Afghanistan due to lack of necessary facilities at Kabul airport.(REUTERS)

Pakistan temporarily suspended flights operations with Kabul and put a halt on the evacuation process, according to news agencies Geo News and PTI. The state-run Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was the sole commercial airline which carried out evacuation operations helping diplomats and foreign nationals from Afghanistan exit the country after the Taliban took control of the nation last week.

The PIA said that it ‘temporarily suspended’ operations due to lack of facilities and ‘heaps of garbage’ on the tarmac of Hamid Karzai International Airport. People familiar with the developments also told Geo News that there were no security personnel or immigration officials at the Kabul airport. Workers with the sanitation department also were absent from their duties following the takeover by the Taliban. The people familiar with the developments said that the ‘authorities were afraid that garbage at the airport’s tarmac could lead to a tragic accident’.

The PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez told news agency Radio Pakistan that the PIA temporarily suspended its flight operations to Afghanistan due to lack of necessary facilities at Kabul airport. “We have talked to the Afghan Civil Aviation Authority for restoration of all required facilities at Kabul airport as soon as possible so that PIA could resume its flight operation,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by Radio Pakistan.

RELATED STORIES

He said that the PIA has evacuated 1,500 people, including journalists, UN officials and Pakistani nationals, in five flights.

Chaotic scenes unfurled over the last two weeks in Kabul airport as several Afghan citizens struggled to get out of Afghanistan in a bid to escape the Taliban takeover. People in the war-torn country were reminded of the regressive regime of the Taliban between 1996-2001 following their hostile takeover of the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan taliban
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Anti-Taliban fighter Massoud says he hopes to hold peaceful talks with Taliban

'Everything has collapsed': Afghan women students see no future in Afghanistan

Biden to discuss Afghan issue with G7 leaders

Which countries are taking in Afghan refugees and which countries are not?
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP