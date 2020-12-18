Pakistan to hold by-elections in 8 constituencies of national, provincial assemblies amid Covid-19 surge

world

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday decided to immediately hold by-elections in eight constituencies of national and provincial assemblies, which were deferred because of the coronavirus pandemic, reported Dawn.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had barred ECP from holding by-elections till January 31, 2021.

The announcement will pave way for the completion of the Electoral College for the upcoming Senate polls. The by-elections were overdue in two constituencies of the National Assembly (Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and six of the provincial assemblies of Sindh.

These include three provincial assembly constituencies in Sindh and one each in the three other provinces besides one each National Assembly constituency in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The two National Assembly constituencies where by-elections are to be held are NA-75 Sialkot and NA-45 Kurram Agency. The provincial assembly seats awaiting by-polls are: PS-52 Umerkot, PS-88 Malir, and PS-43 Sanghar in Sindh, PP-51 Gujranwala in Punjab, PK-63 Nowshera in KP, and PB-20 Pishin in Balochistan, reported Dawn.

The Commission asked the provinces to ensure strict observance of SOPs during the electoral process.