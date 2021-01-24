Pakistan to launch 5G internet network in 2022-23: Report
Pakistan is planning to roll out the most advanced 5G internet in 2022-23 which will accelerate the download speed 10 times to one gigabit per second (Gbps) and widen economic activities in the country, a media report said on Sunday.
Pakistan is developing a comprehensive roadmap for 5G technology readiness in the country. It is aimed at auctioning “spectrum for…5G services in the fiscal year 2023,” the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in its annual report 2020.
The Covid-19 pandemic proved a blessing in disguise as the digital economy widened multi-fold during these testing times in Pakistan. The crisis has prompted regulators and stakeholders to improve digital infrastructure.
Pakistan has kick-started its journey to make the most advanced 5G internet commercially available to consumers in 2022-23, The Express Tribune reported.
The tested speed stands 10 times higher compared to 100 megabits per second (Mbps) on 4G internet in the world, it said.
Earlier, mobile phone service providing firms successfully conducted a test trial of 5G services under a limited environment and on non-commercial basis in 2019 and 2020.
Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Aminul Haque said the government had planned to launch 5G technology by December 2022, but experts are still sceptical, believing the country will take a much longer time (5-7 years) to roll out the next-generation technology.
Haque made a test video call through 5G to China and said it was a wonderful experience. The voice was loud and clear, and the video quality was also wonderful, the report said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan to launch 5G internet network in 2022-23: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China rescues four miners after 14 days trapped underground
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia awaits vaccination drive even though coronavirus under control
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid shot scarcity weighs on hopes for Biden’s global push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Year after lockdown, Wuhan dissident more isolated than ever
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Citizenship data is latest rollback of Trump census efforts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesia sees risks to growth on virus curbs, natural disasters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK extends councils' lockdown powers until July 17: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaysia detains 16 Vietnamese fishermen, two boats for trespassing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese military pressure on Taiwan threatens regional peace, stability: US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump’s impeachment trial to start on February 9
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration to review Taliban deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global Covid-19 infections near 100 million mark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 2,000 held at anti-Putin rallies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protests against Israeli PM Netanyahu continue nationwide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox