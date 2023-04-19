Video: Massive landslide in northwest Pakistan kills 2, buries several trucks

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByMallika Soni
Apr 19, 2023 10:25 AM IST

Pakistan Torkham Landslide: The landslide was triggered by lightning during heavy rain and left around 15-20 cargo vehicles buried.

At least two people were killed following a massive landslide in northwestern Pakistan that buried two dozen trucks at the key trade route which connects the Pakistan-Afghanistan border near Torkham town, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disaster Management Authority said.

Pakistan Landslide: Paramilitary soldiers, rescue workers and volunteers search for survivors through the rubble at the site of landslide near the Torkham border town.(AP)

The landslide was triggered by lightning during heavy rain and left around 15-20 cargo vehicles buried. Firefighters and rescue teams from Khyber, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda and Mardan areas participated in rescue operations, Dawn News reported quoting the authorities. Officials have also warned there could be another landslide, the report added.

Police official Ishrat Khan said as per Associated Press that the authorities are trying to save truck drivers and other people hit by the landslide while Bilal Faizi, a spokesperson for the rescue service said that two bodies were pulled out and eight people were injured. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital, he added.

“Rescuers are very careful because there is a possibility of another landslide but they are risking their lives to pull out those feared trapped,” Bilal Faizi was quoted as saying.

Over 12 ambulances, four fire vehicles, three recovery vehicles and three heavy excavators were deployed at the site for rescue operations.

