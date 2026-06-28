Pakistan watchdog suspends Geo News for 15 days over 'offensive' religious broadcast

Pakistan's media regulator has suspended the broadcast licence of television channel Geo News for 15 days over content aired during a programme marking Muharram, one of the most sensitive periods in the Islamic calendar. A television screen displays a message from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) after the authority suspended the broadcast license of Geo News for 15 days over content aired during a program marking the holy month of Muharram, in Karachi, Pakistan, June 28, 2026. (REUTERS)

The regulator said Geo News aired "religious visualisations" during a June 26 programme that could offend religious sentiments, undermine religious harmony and disturb public order.

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Geo News has apologised and issued a statement on Sunday saying the material had been aired in error and did not reflect the channel's editorial position or beliefs.

Depictions of the Prophet Mohammed and other revered Islamic figures are a highly charged issue in Pakistan, where mass protests have broken out over cartoons published in Western countries.

Religious disputes can quickly trigger public anger in the Muslim-majority country, where authorities impose heightened security during Muharram commemorations.

Geo News, one of Pakistan's largest private television channels, said the content in question had been removed from all its platforms.

It said the footage showed rituals practised by some people in Iraq and the Middle East and was intended to show local customs, not endorse any religious view.

Pakistan's media regulator said Geo had failed to exercise editorial caution and directed it to conduct an internal inquiry. The matter was also referred to the regulator's Council of Complaints.

Pakistan has faced persistent criticism over press freedom, with television channels periodically facing regulatory action, suspensions and transmission restrictions. Reporters Without Borders ranked Pakistan 153rd out of 180 countries in its 2026 World Press Freedom Index.