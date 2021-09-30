'Pakistan Zindabad' ringback tone must for senior govt employees in Balochistan

The Balochistan government has ordered that heads of all government departments and senior employees should set the ringback tones of their mobile phone numbers to ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ track. The ringback tone is the sound heard by the person who is calling someone, Dawn reported.

"...The Government of Balochistan, Science and Information Technology Department has conveyed that in pursuance to the decision made in the meeting held under the Chairmanship of worthy Chief Secretary, for setting of mobile Ring-Back Tone "Pakistan Zindabad" by Administrative Secretaries, Additional Secretaries and Deputy Secretaries and head of attached Departments on their cell/contact numbers," the order said without specifying any reason for the move. The order also detailed how to download the ringtone.

The 'strange' move has evoked reactions. As Dawn reported, journalist Mubashir Zaidi said, "Why aren't we sure that Baloch brothers are more patriotic than us?"

ہر دفعہ بلوچ بھائیوں کو پاکستان زندہ باد کا کیوں کہا جاتا ہے یقین کیوں نہیں ہے کہ وہ بھی ہم جیسے بلکہ زیادہ محب وطن ہیں #Pakistan https://t.co/FnpKCVk2CB — Mubashir Zaidi (@Xadeejournalist) September 29, 2021

"Directing officials in Balochistan to set ringtone to Pakistan Zindabad! What else does a colony look like?" tweeted Mohammad Taqi.

Directing officials in Balochistan to set ringtone to Pakistan Zindabad!

What else does a colony look like? https://t.co/ODHNYCy7GB — Mohammad Taqi (@mazdaki) September 29, 2021

The decision was taken during a meeting presided over by the chief secretary, according to the notification issued on September 29 by section officer Bahadur Khan of the provincial government's Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD).