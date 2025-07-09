Pakistani actor Humaira Asghar Ali found dead at home, cops had come to oust her over unpaid rent

Police in Pakistan's Karachi broke the locks to enter the apartment of actor and reality TV personality Humaira Asghar Ali, 32, on Tuesday, only to find her decomposed body inside. She had been living on rent in the apartment in a place called Ittehad Commercial, a Dawn report said. Humaira Asghar Ali lived alone in the rented apartment and police are trying to get in touch with her family members.(Instagram/@humairaaliofficial)

Police were at her residence after a local court ordered that her apartment be vacated, after her landlord alleged she didn't pay rent since 2024.

The police reached Humaira's apartment in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority around 3.15 pm. When the door went unanswered, cops broke the lock and found the body. The cause of death would be ascertained after a post-mortem examination, for which the actor's body has been sent to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, the report said.

According to area police chief Syed Asad Raza, “It appeared that the body was several days old."

Dr Summaiya Syed, a police surgeon, also told Dawn that Humaira died days earlier, noting that it was at an advanced stage of decomposition. Estimates suggested it must have been at least two weeks.

According to police, there are no immediate signs of foul play — the apartment’s iron gate, wooden door, and balcony were all locked from the inside.

Humaira lived alone in the rented apartment and police are trying to get in touch with her family members.

She had appeared on Pakistani channel ARY’s reality show ‘Tamasha Ghar' and in a 2015 film titled ‘Jalaibee’.