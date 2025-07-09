Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Pakistani actor Humaira Asghar Ali found dead at home, cops had come to oust her over unpaid rent

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 02:10 PM IST

Humaira Asghar Ali, 32, had appeared on Pakistani channel ARY’s reality show ‘Tamasha Ghar' and in a 2015 film titled ‘Jalaibee’

Police in Pakistan's Karachi broke the locks to enter the apartment of actor and reality TV personality Humaira Asghar Ali, 32, on Tuesday, only to find her decomposed body inside. She had been living on rent in the apartment in a place called Ittehad Commercial, a Dawn report said.

Humaira Asghar Ali lived alone in the rented apartment and police are trying to get in touch with her family members.(Instagram/@humairaaliofficial)
Humaira Asghar Ali lived alone in the rented apartment and police are trying to get in touch with her family members.(Instagram/@humairaaliofficial)

Police were at her residence after a local court ordered that her apartment be vacated, after her landlord alleged she didn't pay rent since 2024.

The police reached Humaira's apartment in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority around 3.15 pm. When the door went unanswered, cops broke the lock and found the body. The cause of death would be ascertained after a post-mortem examination, for which the actor's body has been sent to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, the report said.

According to area police chief Syed Asad Raza, “It appeared that the body was several days old."

Dr Summaiya Syed, a police surgeon, also told Dawn that Humaira died days earlier, noting that it was at an advanced stage of decomposition. Estimates suggested it must have been at least two weeks.

According to police, there are no immediate signs of foul play — the apartment’s iron gate, wooden door, and balcony were all locked from the inside.

Humaira lived alone in the rented apartment and police are trying to get in touch with her family members. 

She had appeared on Pakistani channel ARY’s reality show ‘Tamasha Ghar' and in a 2015 film titled ‘Jalaibee’.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Pakistani actor Humaira Asghar Ali found dead at home, cops had come to oust her over unpaid rent
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On