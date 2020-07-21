e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan ‘abducted’ a day before court appearance

Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan ‘abducted’ a day before court appearance

A number of journalists have voiced concern about the safety of the Islamabad-based reporter.

world Updated: Jul 21, 2020 18:55 IST
Hindustan Times, Islamabad
In 2017, some people had thrown a rock at Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan’s car and smashed the windscreen.
In 2017, some people had thrown a rock at Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan’s car and smashed the windscreen. (Photo Credit: Azaz Sayed / Twitter)
         

The Islamabad High Court has ordered the relevant authorities to produce abducted journalist Matiullah Jan before it on Wednesday morning, local media reported on Tuesday. Jan was kidnapped from outside a local school on Tuesday morning, one day before he was to appear before Pakistan’s Supreme Court on a contempt of court notice.

Camera footage of the incident shows that Jan’s abductors included plainclothesmen as well as uniformed policemen who were travelling in four cars. Soon after Matiullah Jan dropped his wife outside the government school in Islamabad, the camera shows cars encircling his car and taking the journalist into custody.

Earlier, Jan, who is no stranger to controversy, was summoned over an alleged tweet against judges and the judiciary.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by the chief justice is hearing the case. The court in its contempt notice stated that Matiullah Jan in a tweet from his Twitter account on July 10 apparently used painful words against judges and the judiciary.

Last week, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah dismissed another contempt application against Matiullah Jan, saying that the dignity of independent judges “is not so fragile and it can’t be harmed by a tweet.”

In the court order, Justice Minalla noted: “The dignity of a judge or a court is not dependent or resorting to the law of contempt. The judgments of a judge and the latter’s conduct is the measure of his or her integrity and independence.”

A number of journalists have voiced concern about the safety of the Islamabad-based reporter.

Journalists Aima Khosa in a tweet on Tuesday said that Matiuallah Jan has been taken off the air, pushed into legal cases and now abducted. “It appears there is a concerted effort to silence him,” she tweeted.

In 2017, Matiullah Jan was attacked in Islamabad. However, he escaped unhurt. He was travelling from Islamabad with his children when two motorcyclists coming from the opposite side of the road threw a rock and smashed the windscreen of his car.

Prior to that incident, he said he was chased by another car at night and his windscreen was smashed in a similar way. Those days, he said, he was working on a story along with another journalist who had also been attacked in the same fashion around the same time.

tags
top news
Centre flags poor infection control in Covid-19 hospitals in Bihar’s Patna
Centre flags poor infection control in Covid-19 hospitals in Bihar’s Patna
Lockdown no solution to Covid-19, says BS Yediyurappa
Lockdown no solution to Covid-19, says BS Yediyurappa
Order on Sachin Pilot, rebels’ plea on July 24, Rajasthan speaker asked to wait
Order on Sachin Pilot, rebels’ plea on July 24, Rajasthan speaker asked to wait
US agrees to discuss social security tax burden of Indians working in America
US agrees to discuss social security tax burden of Indians working in America
11 cops convicted for killing Rajasthan ex-royal in fake encounter 35 yrs ago
11 cops convicted for killing Rajasthan ex-royal in fake encounter 35 yrs ago
‘Bharat’ drones for Indian Army for surveillance along China border
‘Bharat’ drones for Indian Army for surveillance along China border
Covid-19: Govt wants you to stop wearing valved N95 masks. Here’s why
Covid-19: Govt wants you to stop wearing valved N95 masks. Here’s why
Watch: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi govt, Union Minister Javadekar hits back
Watch: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi govt, Union Minister Javadekar hits back
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In