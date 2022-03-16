‘Pakistanis think it’s better to drown with me': Imran Khan says he's not anti-India

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday thanked the three opposition parties for uniting against him in attempting a no-confidence motion against him as people have now forgotten the prices of 'pyaz and tamatar'. As Imran Khan was speaking at Pakistan's Overseas Convention in Islamabad, Imran Khan said he and his team always think about easing the price rise. But since these three stooges have come, people can now see clearly.

"Let me thank them first for lifting the morale of the party. Now everyone is heading to Islamabad for March 27 rally. I was thinking about how the country changed suddenly in 10 days. Nobody is now talking about price rise," Imran Khan said.

These three parties think of each other as corrupt. "Fazal-ur-Rehman's party thinks Noon League (PMLN) and PPP are thieves. Noon League thinks Zardari is a thief and Fazal-ur-Rehman Diesel (because of diesel-derived cut money). People's Party also thinks Nawaz Sharif is a thief and Fazal-ur-Rehman diesel. Now that these three have united, I want to thank them because now people realised that if they have to save the country from these three, it's better to even drown with Imran Khan," Imran Khan said.

"This is a difficult time and people are facing difficulties due to inflation but they (the opposition) misunderstood and thought people had forgotten about their corruption and they fell into the captain's trap," he said asserting that the opposition will fail in 2023 general election

Imran Khan said he is not anti-India, anti-America or anti-Britain. "No one is against a country. Only an uneducated person can be against a country because a country has different kinds of people. We are against their policies," he said. "Sharif and Zardari had no shame. So many drone attacks took place in the last 10 days. You (Nawaz and Zardari) should have at least said that no law in the world allows anyone to play the role of judge, jury and executioner," Imran Khan said.

