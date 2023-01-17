Pakistan's Abdul Rehman Makki, Hafiz Saeed kin, listed as global terrorist by UN

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday listed Abdul Rehman Makki, a Pakistan-based terrorist and brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed, as a global terrorist under its ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee.

Watch: Pak, China lose big as UN blacklists ‘global terrorist’ Makki; 14 of 15 UNSC members backed India

The listing comes after China in 2020 had put on India's bid to name the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader a global terrorist. In June 2022, India had slammed China after it blocked the proposal to list terrorist Makki under the Sanctions Committee, also known as the UNSC 1267 Committee.

"On 16 January 2023, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da'esh), Al-Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities approved the addition of the entry specified below to its ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2610 (2021) and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations," the UN said in a statement.

Who is Abdul Rehman Makki?

> Makki has already been listed as a terrorist by India and the US under their domestic laws.

> Makki has been involved in raising funds, recruiting and radicalising youth to violence and planning attacks in India, especially in Jammu and Kashmir.

> Makki is the brother-in-law of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed. He has occupied various leadership roles within LeT, a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).

> He has also played a role in raising funds for LeT operations.

> In 2020, a Pakistani anti-terrorism court convicted Makki on one count of terrorism financing and sentenced him to prison, according to the US State Department.

> The sanctions committee said that while Makki has held his leadership positions within LeT and JUD, the LeT has been responsible for or had involvement in prominent attacks including the Red Fort Attack in which six LeT terrorists had stormed Red Fort on December 22, 2000, and had opened indiscriminate fire on the security forces guarding the Fort.

> In November 2010, the US Department of the Treasury had designated Makki as a specially designated global terrorist. As a result of this designation, among other consequences, all property, and interests in property, of Makki that are subject to US jurisdiction are blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with Makki.

> The US Department of State’s Rewards for Justice programme is offering a reward of up to USD 2 million for information on Makki, “also known as Abdulrahman Maki.

> Earlier, China has placed hurdles for the listing of known terrorists, particularly from Pakistan. It had repeatedly blocked proposals to designate Maulana Masood Azhar, chief of the Pakistan-based and UN-proscribed terrorist entity, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

(With inputs from agencies)

