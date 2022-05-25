Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / ‘No petrol in any station, no cash in ATMs’: Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez
world news

‘No petrol in any station, no cash in ATMs’: Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez

The Lahore police fired tear gas, baton-charged and detained supporters of ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan to stop them from reaching the capital Islamabad to demand fresh elections.
Pakistan's former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.(Getty Images)
Updated on May 25, 2022 08:52 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

On a day Lahore witnessed clashes between supporters of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and police, former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez took to Twitter and slammed the Pakistani establishment over the shortage of fuel and cash, tagging prominent politicians in the country.

Pakistani police fired tear gas, baton-charged and detained supporters of the ousted prime minister to stop them from reaching the capital Islamabad to demand fresh elections.

"No Petrol available in any petrol station in Lahore??? No cash available in ATM machines?? Why a common man have to suffer from political decisions," the former Pakistan all-rounder tweeted and also tagged Khan and current Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif among other politicians.

RELATED STORIES

Political and economic volatility has deepened in the nuclear-armed nation ahead of a likely announcement by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) later in the day on whether it will resume a $6 billion rescue package.

On Saturday, Khan, 69, had asked his supporters to march peacefully to Islamabad on May 25 to press for the dissolution of the National Assembly and fresh elections in the country.

Pakistan’s coalition government-led by Shehbaz Sharif, however, has rejected the demand, saying the government will complete its tenure and the polls would be held next year.

Prime Minister Sharif’s coalition government initially allowed the protest but on Tuesday refused to give permission, fearing violence and lawlessness in the wake of the march.

Khan, ousted in a confidence vote last month after losing his partners in his coalition, has urged supporters to march on Islamabad and stay there until the new government is dissolved and a date for a fresh election is announced.

Islamabad's entry and exit routes have been blocked, as well as all-important sites, including parliament, government offices and diplomatic missions, officials said. Entry and exit points were also blocked to and from all major cities in Punjab province and on the Grand Trunk Road (GTR).

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
mohammed hafeez pakistan imran khan shehbaz sharif
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP