Imran Khan's ‘Azadi March’ in Lahore turns violent as cops fire tear gas | Top updates
Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) supporters and the Lahore Police clashed on Wednesday as the former managed to push their way through the containers deployed on the streets and braved tear gas shelling after answering the ousted prime minister's call for a long march onto Islamabad.
Pakistani authorities blocked roads and arrested several supporters of the PTI in a bid to derail the Azadi March called by Khan, a day after the government banned their rally to prevent them from “propagating their misleading agenda".
On Saturday, Khan, 69, had asked his supporters to march peacefully to Islamabad on May 25 to press for the dissolution of the National Assembly and fresh elections in the country.
Pakistan’s coalition government-led by Shehbaz Sharif, however, has rejected the demand, saying the government will complete its tenure and the polls would be held next year.
Prime Minister Sharif’s coalition government initially allowed the protest but on Tuesday refused to give permission, fearing violence and lawlessness in the wake of the march.
Latest updates on Azadi March in Lahore:
> Visuals on social media show police resorting to tear gas after PTI supporters reportedly tried to remove the containers placed on the routes exiting Lahore.
> PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar, and Shafqat Mehmood were leading the workers. The party supporters hurled stones at the police.
> After several hours of political drama and chaos, the government reached an agreement with the party to stop further havoc after initially disallowing the march, Geo News reported. Following the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the two sides have agreed on PTI holding a ‘jalsa’ instead of a long march, it reported.
> Geo News reported that the police have so far arrested more than 10 PTI workers.
> On Wednesday, a crackdown started in various cities and police arrested hundreds of PTI workers and some of its leaders to stop them from joining the protest known as “Azadi March”.
> The government also imposed Section 144 to ban large gatherings in Lahore, the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and Karachi, as well as other major cities.
> Punjab home secretary Syed Ali Murtaza told the media that paramilitary Rangers were called to help police to keep peace in the largest province, which would be a key to mobilising sizable protestors. More than 4,000 police personnel from other districts of Punjab have been called to Islamabad.
> Barricades were erected around Lahore and the twin cities to stop vehicles from entering or going out, bringing life and traffic to a standstill.
> Major roads, including the Grand Trunk Road and the M-2 Motorway, linking Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with Islamabad were blocked to stop the protestors from coming to the capital. Khan had announced to lead the marchers from the province, where his PTI has the government.
> Educational institutions have been closed in the twin cities and all examinations for students cancelled.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
Xi Jinping defends China’s record in meeting with UN human rights chief
Chinese President Xi Jinping defended China's record in a meeting with UN's top human rights official on Wednesday, saying there is no “flawless utopia” and criticised countries that lecture others on human rights and politicise the issue. Xi and Bachelet meeting comes in the backdrop of fresh allegations of systemic abuse carried out by the Chinese government against the minority Muslim UIghurs in Xinjiang. Beijing has denied the allegations.
-
‘Release Yasin Malik…’: Pak foreign minister writes to UN human rights chief
Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has written to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to urge India to acquit Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik from all charges and ensure his immediate release from prison so that he can be reunited with his family.
-
'Our relations with India not moving forward, but one day...': Pak minister
Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said he anticipated a day when his country could engage India not just for diplomatic reasons but also economic. Zardari was quoted by news agency PTI as acknowledging Pak's relations with India have not been 'moving forward'. The minister said the best way forward on domestic and international levels is to leave aside political bickering and explore and unlock his country's huge untapped potential.
-
Key initiatives of Quad Summit that position it as a counterweight to China
A new satellite-based initiative that will link naval facilities in India, Singapore and the South Pacific and allow Indo-Pacific countries to track illegal fishing and “dark shipping” is one of the most significant steps taken by the Quad since its revival in 2017. These initiatives appear clearly aimed at positioning the Quad, which groups India, Australia, Japan and the US, as a counterweight to China's increasing influence and assertive in the region.
-
Canada confirms 15 cases of monkeypox
Canadian health authorities have confirmed 15 cases of monkeypox in the country, and with more samples arriving for laboratory tests, that number is likely to rise. On Tuesday, Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos said, in a statement, that the Public Health Agency of Canada has confirmed 10 more cases of monkeypox in the province of Quebec, bringing the total cases in Canada to 15.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics