Tensions rise in Pakistan after Imran Khan vows to defy ban on rally: Report
Tensions are building in Pakistan once again with ousted prime minister Imran Khan seemingly on a collision course with the country's government after he called his followers to defy a ban on a protest march to Islamabad today to demand fresh elections. Visuals Tuesday from the capital city's Red Zone - home to key government and judicial buildings - showed shipping containers blocking entry and exit and security forces in place. Access to key buildings - parliament, foreign embassies and prime minister’s office - has been restricted.
Pak interior minister Rana Sanaullah has accused Imran Khan of wanting to create 'chaos' and has warned the former cricketer he will be stopped. Sanaullah also warned Khan he would be arrested should he persist in holding the march.
Last night hundreds of Khan's supporters were arrested; police said the arrests were ordered by the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) coalition.
Fawad Chaudhry, a spokesman for Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said at least 400 were arrested. Khan later condemned the arrests on Twitter.
Earlier today Khan seemed to fan the flames, not only insisting he would go through with his protest march but declaring himself 'not afraid of death'.
“I tell my supporters to reach Islamabad and I will also be there... They (the government) don’t have much space in prisons. Get rid of fear..." he said - remarks that seem to set up a hostile stand-off with government forces.
A cricket star-turned-politician, Khan served as prime minister for over three-and-a-half years till he was ousted by a no-confidence vote in April.
He has remained defiant since and has claimed his removal was the result of a United States-organised plot in collusion with his successor, Shahbaz Sharif.
Both the US and the current Pak government have denied the allegation, but that hasn't silenced Khan.
Two weeks ago Khan also repeated claims of threats against his life. The conspiracy is being hatched in closed rooms inside and outside Pak, he said.
With input from AP, Bloomberg, PTI
China, Russia fighter jets flew near as PM Modi was at Quad meet: Japan minister
Chinese and Russian fighter jets carried out joint flights over the Sea of Japan and East China Sea on Tuesday as leaders of the Quad bloc met in Tokyo, Japan said. Japan's Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said Tokyo had expressed "grave concerns" to Russia and China over the flights, which came as leaders from the United States, India, Australia and Japan held talks on regional security.
'Attempt to assassinate Putin two months ago', says top Ukraine official: Report
Russian president Vladimir Putin survived an assassination attempt around two months ago, a top Ukraine intelligence officer told Ukrainska Pravda, an online newspaper based in Kyiv. "I repeat, this attempt was unsuccessful. There was no publicity... but it took place." "Putin is operating... in a smaller and smaller grouping. He has fewer contacts... fewer public engagements... (any) attempt would be hugely complex." One plot - Australia's News.com said - was before the 2012 presidential election.
Pak will not hold elections before 2023, warns Imran Khan against 'gravedigging'
Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif-led government has rejected demands by ousted prime minister Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold elections immediately. N) said polls would only be held in August 2023 - after the government finishes its term - a report by Pakistan's Express Tribune said quoting sources. He would meet protesters on the Srinagar highway. However, per Pak media outlets, the government will not allow Imran Khan's rally at that location.
Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices; petrol at all-time high of 420 rupees per litre
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka on Tuesday raised the petrol price by 24.3 per cent and diesel by 38.4 per cent, a record hike in fuel prices amidst the country's worst economic crisis due to the shortage of foreign exchange reserves. With the second fuel price hike since April 19, now the most-used Octane 92 petrol would cost 420 rupees (USD 1.17) and diesel 400 rupees (USD 1.11) a litre, an all-time high.
'Is Russia not big enough...': Ukraine grandma asks Putin after home is bombed
'God heard me... God is watching over me' - the fervent words of 82-year-old Maria Mayashlapak, who clings to life in Ukraine's Bakhmut afteMaria'ser home was destroyed by Russian artillery fire, forcing her to live among the ruins and in fear of the next - fatal - attack. Entire houses have been wrecked and only burnt wooden posts and piles of mud remain where once there were picturesque village homes.
