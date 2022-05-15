'If something happens to me': Imran Khan 'reveals' conspiracy to kill him. Watch
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday reiterated the threat to his life and said he has recorded a video naming all those involved in the conspiracy of killing him since last summer. The comments were made by Imran Khan at the party's massive gathering at Sialkot. The conspiracy is being hatched in closed rooms inside and outside the country, the former prime minister said.
Watch video
"I knew of this conspiracy. SoI have recorded a video and kept it in a secure place. If something happens to me, then this video will be made public in front of the nation. In it, whoever has conspired against me, whoever is complicit since last summer, I have named everyone," Imran Khan said.
"I have made this video because in this country the powerful are never brought to the law. They always go scot-free. Only weak people are taken to task. So I have recorded a video so that the nation gets to know who were the traitors of the country," Imran Khan added.
Before Imran Khan was ousted from the PM post through a no-confidence motion in the assembly, PTI leader Faisal Vawda first talked about the purported threat to Imran Khan's life.
Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif said Imran Khan has now come up with this ‘fake story of his assassination’ to get the sympathy of the people. “This man (Khan) has not learnt anything despite being in power for about four years. Now Khan is saying perhaps America and his opponents are hatching some kind of conspiracy against him. There is no place of this insane person in the Pakistani politics,” Asif told a private TV channel.
North Korea reports 820,620 Covid cases, 42 deaths; says ‘taking swift measures’
North Korea said on Sunday a total of 42 people had died as the country began its fourth day under a nationwide lockdown aimed at stopping the impoverished country's first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak. State news agency KCNA said the country was taking "swift state emergency measures" to control the epidemic, but there is no sign that Pyongyang was moving to accept international offers of vaccines.
'My body my choice': Thousands rally across US for abortion rights
Thousands of activists chanting, banging drums and wielding placards flooded streets across the United States on Saturday in a national day of action calling for safe and legal access to abortion. "Nobody has the right to make a decision on somebody else's body," said Hanna Williamson, 20, who drove three hours to join several thousand protesters in Washington. "We're gonna keep fighting until we win," Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told AFP. "America is on our side."
10 dead, suspect arrested in mass shooting at supermarket in New York
At least eight people were killed Saturday afternoon in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. Buffalo police said earlier Saturday afternoon that the alleged shooter, who was not identified, was in custody. The supermarket is in a predominately Black neighborhood, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of downtown Buffalo.
Outcry after Israel police beat mourners at funeral
Israel's police chief on Saturday ordered a probe into the actions of officers at the funeral of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, after they charged the procession and beat pallbearers, sparking global outrage. Thousands of mourners packed Jerusalem's Old City on Friday for the burial of the 51-year-old Al Jazeera reporter. Witnesses say the Palestinian-American was shot dead two days earlier by Israeli police during a raid in occupied West Bank, which Israel has denied.
Russians are withdrawing from Kharkiv, says Ukraine
Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraine's second-largest city after weeks of heavy bombardment, the Ukrainian military said on Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country's eastern industrial heartland. An aide to Mariupol's mayor said between 150,000 and 170,000 civilians remain in the city, which had a prewar population of more than 400,000.
