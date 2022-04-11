Pakistan's political turmoil won't affect all-weather ties, says China
China said on Monday that the political changes in Pakistan leading to the Imran Khan government’s ouster will not affect the all-weather ties “whatsoever” and expressed its firm opposition to any "external interference" in Islamabad's internal affairs.
Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly on Sunday.
Khan, 69, who became the first premier in Pakistan’s history to be voted out of power after losing the trust of the House, has claimed that the no-confidence motion was the result of a “foreign conspiracy” plotted by the US because of his independent foreign policy.
“We noted some changes in the political circles of Pakistan,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here on Monday, while answering a question about the fall of Khan’s government and its impact on Pak-China ties.
“As a close neighbour and ironclad friend, we sincerely hope all parties in Pakistan will maintain solidarity and jointly uphold stability and development in their country,” Zhao said.
“No matter how the political affairs in Pakistan may change, China will firmly adhere to our friendly policy to Pakistan and we don't believe the political change will affect the bilateral relations whatsoever,” he said.
Asked about Khan’s allegation that the US was behind the ouster of his government, Zhao said “China firmly opposes any other countries interference” by external forces.
He declined to elaborate stating it is for Islamabad and Washington to comment on it.
As China kept a close watch on the fast-evolving political developments in Pakistan, official media commentaries were broadly positive for Shehbaz Sharif becoming the new Prime Minister as his brother Nawaz Sharif maintained close ties with the ruling Communist Party of China, (CPC) as well as backing the Beijing’s USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
"The potential successor of Khan is from the Sharif family which has been promoting China-Pakistan ties for a long time, and cooperation between the two countries could be even better than under Khan," a write-up in state-run Global Times said, adding that close ties between the two countries were better under the traditional political parties.
"Khan is from a newly rising political part, and when traditional major political parties like the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) or the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) return to power, China-Pakistan cooperation could be even better because these traditional major parties have much closer and deeper ties with China, Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University.
On US allegation of US interference in Pakistan, Qian said: “The Pakistani people have long seen US pragmatism: Americans cosy up to Pakistan when they think it is useful and cold-shoulder Pakistan when they don't need it. It is futile for the US to try to steer Pakistan, as it is not welcome by any part of Pakistani society.”
-
Will resign if Imran Khan's 'foreign conspiracy' charges are proved: Sharif
Pakistan's newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said he will resign if the charges of an alleged conspiracy to topple previous Imran Khan government was proved. Sharif termed the entire conspiracy claim by former Prime Minister Imran Khan as a drama. “I will resign and go home if the conspiracy is proved in letter controversy,” the 70-year-old politician said while addressing the national assembly after being elected the new prime minister.
-
China: Shanghai announces planned lockdown relief as Covid cases continue to soar
China's financial hub Shanghai will begin easing lockdown in a calibrated way, officials announced Monday even as the city reported more than 25,000 new Covid-19 infections for the day before. The decision comes amid mounting pressure from citizens facing shortages of food, medicine and stringent lockdown measures, in some city areas for three weeks now. The city has designated 7,624 closed-off management areas, 2,460 restrictive control areas and 7,565 prevention areas, Gu senior city official Gu Honghuiid.
-
British man, inspired by ISIS, found guilty of murdering politician David Amess
A 'fanatical Islamist', who was inspired by Islamic State, was found guilty on Monday of murdering British lawmaker David Amess, who was knifed to death in a frenzied attack inside a church where he was meeting voters. Prosecutors said Ali Harbi Ali, 26, a British citizen and son of an ex-media adviser to a former prime minister of Somalia was a "committed, fanatical, radicalised Islamist terrorist". Ali was found guilty of murder and preparation of terrorism at London's Old Bailey court after the jury took less than half an hour to reach a verdict.
-
Shehbaz Sharif: Here's all you need to know about Pakistan's new PM-elect
Shehbaz Sharif has now been elected as Pakistan's new prime minister. Here's all you need to know about the 70-year-old politician who will lead Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif. Shehbaz Sharif is the younger brother of three-time Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Born into a wealthy industrialist family, Shehbaz Sharif was first elected to the provincial office in 1988. He returned home in 2007. Shehbaz Sharif has been accused of corruption.
-
Shehbaz Sharif elected Pakistan's 23rd Prime Minister, replaces Imran Khan
Pakistan's parliament elected opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif as the 23rd Prime Minister of the country on Monday, after a week-long constitutional crisis that climaxed on Sunday when Imran Khan lost a no-confidence vote. Sharif secured 174 votes, while Khan had secured 176 votes in 2018. Ousted premier Khan and most of his party's lawmakers resigned their seats in the assembly immediately before voting started.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics