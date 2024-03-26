 Pakistan's second-largest naval air station in Turbat under attack | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Pakistan's second-largest naval air station in Turbat under attack

ByHT News Desk
Mar 26, 2024 06:53 AM IST

The Majeed Brigade of the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has taken credit for the assault on the Naval Airbase in Turbat.

Pakistan's second-largest naval air station, PNS Siddique in Turbat, came under attack on Monday, reported local media.

The BLA claimed that its fighters infiltrated the airbase. Additionally, Chinese drones are reportedly deployed at this facility. (X)
The BLA claimed that its fighters infiltrated the airbase. Additionally, Chinese drones are reportedly deployed at this facility. (X)

The Majeed Brigade of the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has taken responsibility for the assault on the Naval Airbase in Turbat, The Balochistan Post reported.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Majeed Brigade is critical of China's investments in Balochistan, accusing both China and Pakistan of exploiting the region's resources.

The BLA claimed that its fighters have infiltrated the airbase. Additionally, Chinese drones are reportedly deployed at this facility.

As the situation unfolded, Turbat witnessed a significant increase in military activity, as several helicopters were seen patrolling the skies. Ground reported stated that heavy gunfire and explosions continued for over three hours.

The Frontier Corps blocked numerous major Turbat roads, and a large contingent of the Frontier Corps personnel was reported to have moved towards the naval air base.

The BLA claimed that it killed “over a dozen” Pakistani personnel in the attack. Moreover, the BLA also released an audio clip, allegedly from one of its fighters attacking the PNS Siddique, where the fighter claimed that various vehicles were targeted.

In response to the attack, an emergency was declared at Teaching Hospital Turbat, with all doctors instructed to report for duty immediately by the District Health Officer Kech.

This marked the second attack of the week and the third this year by the BLA Majeed Brigade in Turbat.

Previously, on January 29, the BLA targeted Mach city, followed by an attack on the Military Intelligence headquarters in Gwadar on March 20.

During the March 20 attack in Gwadar, two Pakistani soldiers and eight terrorists were killed in the ensuing confrontation after multiple explosions and gunfire erupted at the Pakistan Gwadar Port Authority Complex.

The Gwadar port, under Chinese control, holds strategic importance in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and is a crucial component of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The surge in terrorist activities in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, follows the termination of a ceasefire between the government and the banned militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan in November 2022, reported Dawn.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / Pakistan's second-largest naval air station in Turbat under attack
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On