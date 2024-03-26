Pakistan's second-largest naval air station in Turbat under attack

Pakistan's second-largest naval air station, PNS Siddique in Turbat, came under attack on Monday, reported local media. The BLA claimed that its fighters infiltrated the airbase. Additionally, Chinese drones are reportedly deployed at this facility. (X)

The Majeed Brigade of the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has taken responsibility for the assault on the Naval Airbase in Turbat, The Balochistan Post reported.

The Majeed Brigade is critical of China's investments in Balochistan, accusing both China and Pakistan of exploiting the region's resources.

As the situation unfolded, Turbat witnessed a significant increase in military activity, as several helicopters were seen patrolling the skies. Ground reported stated that heavy gunfire and explosions continued for over three hours.

The Frontier Corps blocked numerous major Turbat roads, and a large contingent of the Frontier Corps personnel was reported to have moved towards the naval air base.

The BLA claimed that it killed “over a dozen” Pakistani personnel in the attack. Moreover, the BLA also released an audio clip, allegedly from one of its fighters attacking the PNS Siddique, where the fighter claimed that various vehicles were targeted.

In response to the attack, an emergency was declared at Teaching Hospital Turbat, with all doctors instructed to report for duty immediately by the District Health Officer Kech.

This marked the second attack of the week and the third this year by the BLA Majeed Brigade in Turbat.

Previously, on January 29, the BLA targeted Mach city, followed by an attack on the Military Intelligence headquarters in Gwadar on March 20.

During the March 20 attack in Gwadar, two Pakistani soldiers and eight terrorists were killed in the ensuing confrontation after multiple explosions and gunfire erupted at the Pakistan Gwadar Port Authority Complex.

The Gwadar port, under Chinese control, holds strategic importance in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and is a crucial component of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The surge in terrorist activities in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, follows the termination of a ceasefire between the government and the banned militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan in November 2022, reported Dawn.