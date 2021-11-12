Pak's Lahore declared most polluted city globally after breaching AQI 700 mark

Pakistan's Lahore has been declared the most polluted city globally after the city recorded its highest ever smog levels as the Air Quality Index (AQI) went above 700, reported a local media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Air Quality Index data was released on Thursday and put Lahore on the list of the most polluted cities in the world.

The AQI remained above 500 for the fourth consecutive day in various parts of the city which worsened to 700 after 12 pm on Thursday, reported Samaa TV.

Meanwhile, the issue of pollution has hit the Pakistani courts as an environmental pollution case was heard in the Lahore High Court on Friday.

The HC judge said that no measures have been taken by the authorities to bring the pollution to curb the smog, reported Samaa TV.

"Now I will visit myself to know the whole matter because our nation is well aware of everything," the news channel quoted the judge as saying.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}