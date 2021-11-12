Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News
world news

Pak's Lahore declared most polluted city globally after breaching AQI 700 mark

The AQI remained above 500 for the fourth consecutive day in various parts of the city which worsened to 700 after 12 pm on Thursday, reported Samaa TV.
Commuters make their way amid smoggy conditions in Lahore. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 11:11 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Pakistan's Lahore has been declared the most polluted city globally after the city recorded its highest ever smog levels as the Air Quality Index (AQI) went above 700, reported a local media.

The Air Quality Index data was released on Thursday and put Lahore on the list of the most polluted cities in the world.

The AQI remained above 500 for the fourth consecutive day in various parts of the city which worsened to 700 after 12 pm on Thursday, reported Samaa TV.

Meanwhile, the issue of pollution has hit the Pakistani courts as an environmental pollution case was heard in the Lahore High Court on Friday.

The HC judge said that no measures have been taken by the authorities to bring the pollution to curb the smog, reported Samaa TV.

"Now I will visit myself to know the whole matter because our nation is well aware of everything," the news channel quoted the judge as saying.

Topics
pakistan lahore air pollution air quality
