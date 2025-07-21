Palestinian death toll over 59,000: Gaza health ministry
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 05:32 pm IST
The ministry says 59,029 people have been killed since the war started on Oct 7, 2023, while another 142,135 have been wounded.
Gaza's Health Ministry said Monday the Palestinian death toll has surpassed 59,000 after more than 21 months of war.
The ministry says 59,029 people have been killed since the war started on Oct 7, 2023, while another 142,135 have been wounded.
The ministry doesn't distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count but says more than a half of the dead are women and children.
