Palestinian death toll over 59,000: Gaza health ministry

Gaza's Health Ministry said Monday the Palestinian death toll has surpassed 59,000 after more than 21 months of war. Smoke billows from Israeli bombardment as pictured from Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on July 21.(AFP)

The ministry says 59,029 people have been killed since the war started on Oct 7, 2023, while another 142,135 have been wounded.

The ministry doesn't distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count but says more than a half of the dead are women and children.