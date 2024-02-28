Palestinian foreign minister believes Hamas supports ‘technocratic’ government

Palestinian foreign minister Riyad Al-Maliki said Wednesday he believes Hamas understands the need to form a new technocratic government in the Palestinian territories rather than a coalition including the Islamist movement. Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki(AFP)

"I think Hamas should understand this and I do believe that they are in support of the idea to establish today a technocratic government," based on expert individuals, who could "move the whole country into a period of transition", as a government including Hamas would be "boycotted" internationally, he told a press conference in Geneva.