Friday, Jul 04, 2025
Palestinian militant group claims direct strike on Israeli military posts: Report

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 04, 2025 02:23 AM IST

The Quds Brigades also claimed responsibility for destroying an Israeli tank in central Khan Yunis.

Palestinian armed groups, the Quds Brigades, on Thursday carried out a series of coordinated attacks on Israeli military positions in the southern Gaza Strip, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported.

The militant group directly hit key targets, including a command and control centre and an Israeli tank.(REUTERS)
The militant group directly hit key targets, including a command and control centre and an Israeli tank. The strike reportedly targeted one of the army’s strategic operational hubs in the region.

The Quds Brigades also claimed responsibility for destroying an Israeli tank in central Khan Yunis, saying it was hit by two explosives fashioned from remnants of Israeli military equipment left behind during earlier operations.

In a separate statement, the group said it joined forces with the Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades—the armed wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has not immediately commented on the specific claims.

