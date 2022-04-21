Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Parachute demo triggers false alarm in US Capitol, causes brief evacuation

Neither the House of Representatives nor the Senate, the chambers of Congress that are located in the Capitol, were in session at the time of the scare.
The alert to evacuate the Capitol came shortly after 6:30 p.m.(AFP)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 05:17 AM IST
AP |

The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening after police said they were tracking an aircraft “that poses a probable threat,” but the plane turned out to be a military aircraft with people parachuting out of it for a demonstration, officials told The Associated Press.

The alert to evacuate the Capitol came shortly after 6:30 p.m.

The aircraft, a single-engine plane, was reported to be circling around Washington after taking off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, two people familiar with the matter. The people said the aircraft did not report taking off and did not have appropriate clearance. The people were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The plane was carrying members of the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights, who then parachuted into the Washington Nationals' baseball stadium for a pregame demonstration. Nationals Park is a little more than a mile away from the U.S. Capitol.

