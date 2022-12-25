Paris shooting suspect's custody lifted for health reasons: Prosecutor

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 25, 2022 07:01 AM IST

"The doctor who examined the suspect today in the late afternoon said that the state of health of the person concerned was not compatible with the measure of custody," the Paris prosecutor said.

A woman looks on next to tribute flowers and a picture of Emine Kara, one of the victims of a shooting on December 23, 2022, in front of the "Centre democratique du Kurdistan" (Kurdistan democratic centre) in Paris on December 24, 2022. (Photo by Julie SEBADELHA/AFP)
The custody of the 69-year-old man suspected of killing three Kurds in Paris was lifted for health reasons on Saturday, and he was taken to a police psychiatric unit, the prosecutor said.

"The custody measure has therefore been lifted pending his presentation before an investigating judge when his state of health allows," the prosecutor said, adding that investigations were continuing.

