Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Peace talks with Ukraine 'make no sense' now: Russia's foreign minister
world news

Peace talks with Ukraine 'make no sense' now: Russia's foreign minister

"It doesn't make any sense in the current situation," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told state media in an interview, referring to peace talks with Kyiv.
A local resident helps firefighters to put out a fire in a yard of a house in the town of Bakhmut following an airstrike.(AFP)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 07:38 PM IST
AFP |

Russia said Wednesday that holding peace talks with Ukraine made no sense "in the current situation" as Moscow presses ahead with its offensive in the pro-Western country.

"It doesn't make any sense in the current situation," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told state media in an interview, referring to peace talks with Kyiv.

Lavrov said that the first rounds of talks with Ukraine proved that Kyiv had no "desire to discuss anything in earnest."

"They simply will never be able to articulate anything that would deserve the serious attention of serious people," he added.

"We've already figured it out."

Talks between Russia and Ukraine largely ground to a halt in mid-April, Lavrov said.

Russia's top diplomat also said that Moscow's military aims in Ukraine were no longer focused "only" on the country's east, adding that supplies of Western weapons had changed the Kremlin's calculus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia sergei lavrov vladimir putin
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP