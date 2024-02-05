At least 10 personnel killed in attack on police station in Pakistan

Several militants launched an assault on a police station in northern Pakistan in the early hours of Monday, resulting in the death of at least 10 officers, as reported by a senior commander. Policemen stand guard along a street ahead of Pakistan's national elections 2024. (AFP/File)

Reuters reported that at least six police officers were injured in the attack.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Akhtar Hayat Gandapur told AFP that an attack took place in Dera Ismail Khan district's Chaudhwan police station.

He said, “More than 30 terrorists launched an attack from three directions. There was an exchange of fire for over two and a half hours.”

In the lead-up to its national elections later this week, the South Asian nation has witnessed a surge in incidents of violence in recent days.