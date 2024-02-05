At least 10 personnel killed in attack on police station in Pakistan
Feb 05, 2024 09:34 AM IST
The South Asian nation has seen an escalation in incidents of violence in the last few days as it approaches its national elections later this week.
Several militants launched an assault on a police station in northern Pakistan in the early hours of Monday, resulting in the death of at least 10 officers, as reported by a senior commander.
Reuters reported that at least six police officers were injured in the attack.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Akhtar Hayat Gandapur told AFP that an attack took place in Dera Ismail Khan district's Chaudhwan police station.
He said, “More than 30 terrorists launched an attack from three directions. There was an exchange of fire for over two and a half hours.”
