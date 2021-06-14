Personnel ministry asks officers of under-secretary rank to attend office on all working days

The Union ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions on Monday issued an order asking all officers at the level of under-secretary and above to attend offices on all working days. The order, however, said that persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees would continue to work from home. The order shall come into force from June 16 until June 30.

The order stated that for government servants of the level below under-secretaries, 50% of such officials shall attend office on all working days and the remaining shall work from home. The order was issued to all central government ministries and departments. The ministry said that it has come up with the guidelines for regulating attendance in government offices keeping in view that “number of Covid-19 cases and positivity rate have reduced considerably.”

“All government servants at the level of Under Secretary and above attend office on all working days. All officers/staff have to ensure strict compliance with COVID-appropriate behaviour viz. frequent washing of hands/sanitisation, wearing a mask/face cover, observing social distancing at all times and "any laxity in this regard shall be viewed seriously,” the order said.

The order said that the offices and staff will follow staggered timings — 9am to 5.30pm, 9.30am to 6pm and 10am to 6.30pm to prevent crowding.

“Those officers/staff who are not attending office shall work from home and they should be available on telephone and other electronic means of communication at all times. Meetings, as far as possible shall be conducted on video-conferencing and personal meetings with visitors, unless absolutely necessary in public interest, are to be avoided,” the order further added.

It also pointed out that biometric attendance will continue to be suspended and physical attendance registers will be maintained until further orders.

(with inputs from PTI)

