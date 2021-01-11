Pfizer, BioNTech boost Covid-19 vaccine target to 2 billion doses
Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE raised their Covid-19 vaccine production target for this year to 2 billion shots, as the partners seek to manage a global rush of countries seeking to order more doses.
The partners have already committed more than half that capacity, BioNTech said in a presentation filed on Monday. A new production site in Marburg, Germany, expected to become operational by the end of February will be able to make as many as 750 million doses per year, according to the presentation.
The previous production target for 2021 was 1.3 billion doses.
