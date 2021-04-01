Home / World News / Pfizer says its Covid-19 vaccine remains more than 91% effective after 6 months
world news

Pfizer says its Covid-19 vaccine remains more than 91% effective after 6 months

In the US alone, the efficacy rate was 92.6%, according to a report Thursday by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech SE.
Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 04:59 PM IST
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Victor Jarra stadium during a city-wide lockdown reinstated to help contain the spread of COVID-19 in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)(AP)

Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine remained highly effective after six months, according to new long-term results that the company said could be used to seek an expansion of its regulatory status.

Follow-up data from a final-stage trial of 46,307 people showed the vaccine was 91.3% effective in preventing symptomatic cases starting one week after the second dose through as long as six months. In the US alone, the efficacy rate was 92.6%, according to a report Thursday by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech SE.

At the same time, the companies provided some of the first data on how their vaccine might handle the immune-evading B.1.351 variant that arose in South Africa. Nine of 800 trial participants in that country got sick with Covid, including six infected with B.1.351. However, all were in the placebo group, suggesting the shot retains efficacy against the variant.

Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s Chief Executive Officer, said in the statement that the results “position us to submit a Biologics License Application to the U.S. FDA.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UK data shows good immune response in over 80s after 2-dose Pfizer Covid shot

Any attempt to start a new war in Donbass could destroy Ukraine: Russia

Dutch parliament to hold no-confidence vote on caretaker PM Rutte

China takes aim at ‘illegal’ club for foreign correspondents

The vaccine has already secured an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, which means it’s only in effect until the emergency ends and it can be revoked or changed at any time. Formal approval is for the long term.

Pfizer shares rose 0.5% in pre-market trading while BioNTech gained as much as 1.4%. Pfizer will soon share the data with regulators around the world and submit it for publication in a scientific journal, Pfizer spokeswoman Amy Rose said in an email.

The six-month result is only slightly lower than the 95% efficacy rate that was originally found for the vaccine, based on much shorter term results. The two-shot vaccine also prevented all or nearly all severe cases of the disease over six months, depending on the exact definition used.

The companies said that no new serious safety concerns were identified.

The data was released in a joint company statement and hasn’t been independently reviewed and published in a scientific journal. Nonetheless, it provides an early reassuring sign that the vaccine’s strong efficacy seen in the short-term results will hold up and not fade away quickly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 pfizer vaccine pfizer-biontech
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP