Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine approved for 12 to 15-year-olds in UK
world news

Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine approved for 12 to 15-year-olds in UK

"We have carefully reviewed clinical trial data in children aged 12 to 15 years and have concluded that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective in this age group," said June Raine, chief of Britain's medicines regulator.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 04:00 PM IST
UK regulator approves Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds (Representational Image)

Britain's medicines regulator said on Friday it had extended approval of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech so it can be used on 12- to 15-year-olds.

"We have carefully reviewed clinical trial data in children aged 12 to 15 years and have concluded that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective in this age group and that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh any risk," June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, said.

She added that it would be up to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to decide whether this age group would come under the vaccine deployment programme.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus covid-19 vaccine coronavirus vaccine pfizer vaccine pfizer-biontech covid vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

Jealous cat tries stopping its hooman from calling another feline. Watch

Woman shares what happened when she asked dad for coconut water. It’s wholesome

Reporter goes live on TV wearing shots under his suit. Pic goes viral

Tina Ambani posts heartfelt note on husband Anil Ambani’s birthday
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP