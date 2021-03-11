Home / World News / Pfizer/BioNTech say Covid-19 vaccine likely to prevent asymptomatic infection
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 05:24 PM IST
The data, collected between Jan. 17 and March 6, has not yet been peer reviewed.(ANI Photo)

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Wednesday that real-world data from Israel suggests that their Covid-19 vaccine is 94% effective in preventing asymptomatic infections, meaning the vaccine could significantly reduce transmission.

The companies also said the latest analysis of the Israeli data shows the vaccine was 97% effective in preventing symptomatic disease, severe disease and death. That is basically in line with the 95% efficacy Pfizer and BioNTech reported from the vaccine's late-stage clinical trial in December.

According to the analysis, unvaccinated individuals were 44 times more likely to develop symptomatic Covid-19 and 29 times more likely to die from Covid-19 than those who had received the vaccine.

The data, collected between Jan. 17 and March 6, has not yet been peer reviewed.

