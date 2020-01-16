‘Phase 2 US-China trade talks have already begun’: Mike Pence

world

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 06:32 IST

US Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday that discussions had already begun on a “Phase 2” US-China trade deal, hours after Washington and Beijing signed an initial trade pact that defused some tensions but left some major issues unresolved.

“We’ve already begun discussions on a Phase 2 deal,” Pence said in an interview with Fox Business Network. He gave no further details.