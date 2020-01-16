‘Phase 2 US-China trade talks have already begun’: Mike Pence
Hours after signing Phase 1 of US-China trade deal, US Vice President Mike Pence in an interview said that the two global economic powers have already begun talks on second phase of the deal.world Updated: Jan 16, 2020 06:32 IST
Washington
US Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday that discussions had already begun on a “Phase 2” US-China trade deal, hours after Washington and Beijing signed an initial trade pact that defused some tensions but left some major issues unresolved.
“We’ve already begun discussions on a Phase 2 deal,” Pence said in an interview with Fox Business Network. He gave no further details.
tags
top news
trending topics