Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
‘Phase 2 US-China trade talks have already begun’: Mike Pence

Hours after signing Phase 1 of US-China trade deal, US Vice President Mike Pence in an interview said that the two global economic powers have already begun talks on second phase of the deal.

US president Donald Trump, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, and US Vice President Mike Pence prior to signing
US president Donald Trump, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, and US Vice President Mike Pence prior to signing "phase one" of the U.S.-China trade agreement with Liu in the East Room of the White House in Washington January 15, 2020. (Reuters Photo )
         

US Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday that discussions had already begun on a “Phase 2” US-China trade deal, hours after Washington and Beijing signed an initial trade pact that defused some tensions but left some major issues unresolved.

“We’ve already begun discussions on a Phase 2 deal,” Pence said in an interview with Fox Business Network. He gave no further details.

