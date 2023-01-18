Home / World News / Philippine Nobel laureate Maria Ressa cleared by court of tax evasion

Philippine Nobel laureate Maria Ressa cleared by court of tax evasion

world news
Published on Jan 18, 2023 06:42 AM IST

Maria Ressa: Maria Ressa, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize alongside a Russian journalist in 2021, is head of Rappler.

Maria Ressa: Philippine Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa gestures.(AFP)
Maria Ressa: Philippine Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa gestures.(AFP)
Reuters |

Philippine Nobel laureate Maria Ressa and her news site Rappler were acquitted by a court of tax evasion charges on Wednesday, a judge said, handing Ressa a victory in a case the veteran journalist has described as part of a pattern of harassment.

Ressa, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize alongside a Russian journalist in 2021, is head of Rappler, which earned a reputation for its in-depth reporting and tough scrutiny of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

