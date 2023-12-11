Philippine military head was aboard ship harassed by China: What we know so far

The head of the Philippine military said that he was with his forces aboard a supply boat when it was blasted with a water cannon in the disputed South China Sea. China, meanwhile, accused US of encouraging the Philippines to provoke China for its own purposes without providing any direct evidence.

A Chinese Coast Guard ship, right, uses its water cannons on a Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

General Romeo Brawner Jr. told The Associated Press that China was escalating its aggression in the contested waters but it would not deter Philippine forces from defending their territory as more than 100 official Chinese and other government-linked ships have swarmed the high seas around the contested Second Thomas Shoal in previous months.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“It's pure aggression. I witnessed how many times the big Chinese coast guard and militia ships cut our path. They water-cannoned us, then bumped us. It’s angering. This really needs a diplomatic solution at the higher level,” he said, but added that the armed forces would continue to support front-line troops and protect fishermen," Romeo Brawner said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The United States has repeatedly warned that it is obligated to defend the Philippines if its oldest treaty ally in Asia comes under an armed attack, including in the South China Sea.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that the maritime disputes were “issues between the two countries, and no third party has the right to intervene.”

“Recently, the US, in order to realize its own geopolitical interests, has encouraged, supported, and cooperated with the Philippines in its violations and provocations in the South China Sea, exaggerating differences and inciting confrontation,” Mao Ning said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail