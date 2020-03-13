e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Philippines diplomat first coronavirus case at United Nations HQ in New York

Philippines diplomat first coronavirus case at United Nations HQ in New York

The Philippine diplomat, who had last visited the UN on Monday, showed symptoms of flu the following day and saw a doctor.

world Updated: Mar 13, 2020 09:12 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
United Nations
About 3,000 people are employed at the towering riverfront UN headquarters in New York. Numerous other diplomats from the 193 UN member countries come and go between their own missions in the area and the Manhattan UN complex.
About 3,000 people are employed at the towering riverfront UN headquarters in New York. Numerous other diplomats from the 193 UN member countries come and go between their own missions in the area and the Manhattan UN complex. (REUTERS)
         

A Philippine diplomat in New York has tested positive for the new coronavirus in the first recorded case at United Nations headquarters in the city, diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

The diplomat, who had last visited the UN on Monday, showed symptoms of flu the following day and saw a doctor.

“She got the call today that she tested positive for COVID-19,” said a letter from the Philippines mission.

“As of today, the Philippine mission is in lockdown, and all personnel are instructed to self-quarantine,” said the letter obtained by AFP.

The diplomat works at the UN General Assembly’s Sixth Committee, which deals with legal matters.

About 3,000 people are employed at the towering riverfront UN headquarters. Numerous other diplomats from the 193 UN member countries come and go between their own missions in the area and the Manhattan UN complex.

The Philippines has confirmed 52 cases of COVID-19 illness. There have been more than 1,600 cases in the United States.

tags
top news
Sensex, Nifty hit lower circuit; trading stopped for 45 min
Sensex, Nifty hit lower circuit; trading stopped for 45 min
How Covid-19 kills: Understanding the spread of coronavirus in human body
How Covid-19 kills: Understanding the spread of coronavirus in human body
Canadian PM’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus
Canadian PM’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus
LIVE| China reports eight cases of coronavirus
LIVE| China reports eight cases of coronavirus
Unnao minor’s autopsy highlights brutal assault
Unnao minor’s autopsy highlights brutal assault
Chinmayanand, Sengar’s poster surfaces next to UP’s ‘name and shame’ CAA hoardings
Chinmayanand, Sengar’s poster surfaces next to UP’s ‘name and shame’ CAA hoardings
As govt suspends visas, airlines look at lean summer amid coronavirus outbreak
As govt suspends visas, airlines look at lean summer amid coronavirus outbreak
Aussie pacer quarantined from squad as coronavirus test results awaited
Aussie pacer quarantined from squad as coronavirus test results awaited
trending topics
coronavirus in IranJyotiraditya ScindiaAmit ShahDelhi violenceIndia vs South Africa liveCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyShweta Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news