Home / World News / Philippines' Duterte says daughter will run for president in 2022 elections: Report
world news

Philippines' Duterte says daughter will run for president in 2022 elections: Report

Published on Oct 03, 2021 06:58 AM IST
Rodrigo Duterte, 76, said on Saturday he was retiring from politics , a surprise move that fuelled speculation he was clearing the way for a presidential run by his daughter.(AFP)
Reuters | , Manila

Philippine President Rodrigo's daughter would run for president in next year's election and her father's long-time aide, who filed his vice presidential candidacy, would be her running mate, broadcasting firm ABS-CBN news reported late on Saturday.

Sara Duterte-Carpio is currently mayor of Davao, the Philippines' third-largest city, and filed on Saturday to run for mayor again. She has previously said she would not run for national office next year.

ABS-CBN news based its report on an interview that Duterte had with a broadcast journalist right after he announced that he was retiring from politics while accompanying his closest loyalist, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, who filed his vice presidential candidacy.

He was asked: "So is it clear, Sara-Go?"

"It is Sara-Go," Duterte said in response.

Duterte-Carpio, her spokesperson and Go did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

ABS-CBN news said it obtained permission from the broadcast journalist to use the video https://news.abs-cbn.com/news/10/02/21/duterte-sara-to-run-for-president-with-go-as-her-vp showing Duterte outside a hotel in Manila where the registration of candidates was taking place, and that a transcript was also provided.

RELATED STORIES

In the same clip, Duterte was asked when his daughter would file her candidacy for president, he said: "I really do not know. I do not have any idea at all".

Asked if he had given his daughter permission to run for president, he said: "Ah, no, actually we don't talk about politics, ever since we never talk about politics. I would say that it is for the better," Duterte was quoted as saying.

ABS-CBN said Duterte-Carpio's spokesperson, Mayor Christina Garcia Frasco responded "no comment" when asked about Duterte said.

Duterte, 76, said on Saturday he was retiring from politics , a surprise move that fuelled speculation he was clearing the way for a presidential run by his daughter.

He had been expected to run for the No. 2 job, a plan most Filipinos oppose as violating the spirit of the constitution which sets a one-term limit for the president to stop power being abused.

Duterte-Carpio's mayorial re-election filing, did little to douse speculation she has her eye on the presidency.

Political analysts were sceptical, noting that last-minute changes were still possible, as in 2015 when Duterte entered the presidential election race at the eleventh hour and won by a huge margin, and Duterte-Carpio, they said, could do the same.

Candidates have until Oct. 8 to register, but withdrawals and substitutions are allowed until Nov. 15, leaving scope for last-minute changes of heart.

