Lost in depths! Photo shows warm smiles of father and son just before going aboard ill-fated Titanic sub journey

A photograph has emerged depicting the smiles of a father and son just moments before their ill-fated dive aboard the Titan submersible, which tragically imploded during a voyage to the Titanic wreckage. The touching image, released by the grieving family, portrays Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son Suleman, arm in arm and brimming with excitement as they prepare to embark on the submersible. Christine Dawood, the wife of Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and mother of their child Suleman, was on board a support vessel when she learned that the Titan submersible was missing (AFP)

The photograph, believed to have been taken from the Polar Prince support ship shortly before the dive on June 18, shows the duo donning matching hi-vis orange jackets, vests, gloves, and helmets. It captures the anticipation and joy they felt, unaware of the impending catastrophe that awaited them.

The touching image, released by the grieving family, portrays Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son Suleman who lost their lives in the tragic Titan submersible implosion accident.

In another poignant image shared by the family, Shahzada and Suleman can be seen sharing a heartfelt hug, a poignant moment frozen in time before their ill-fated journey to the depths of the sea.

Christine Dawood, Shahzada's widow, recounted that she and their 17-year-old daughter Alina were present on the support ship when the Titan embarked on its ill-fated mission. The dive was intended as a Father's Day celebration, adding an extra layer of heartbreak to the tragedy.

Describing Shahzada's demeanor before the dive, Christine likened him to a "vibrating toddler," full of excitement and anticipation. The crew members were given a comprehensive safety briefing, instilling confidence in their abilities and experience.

As communication with the submersible was abruptly lost less than two hours into the descent, Christine recalls being reassured by OceanGate Expeditions staff that such disruptions were not uncommon. She was informed that the vessel would abort the dive and resurface if the disruption lasted more than an hour. Hopeful and vigilant, she scanned the ocean, desperately searching for any sign of their return.

Unfortunately, all five individuals on board the sub, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, and French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, were confirmed to have perished when the Titan imploded near the Titanic wreckage, approximately one hour and 45 minutes into the descent.

In recent developments, the US Coast Guard recovered presumed human remains and significant parts of the sub's hull from the search zone, adding a somber finality to the tragic incident.

Also read | ‘Eerily similar’: Father-son duo who turned down ‘Titan sub’ trip react to images of Shahzada and Suleman Dawood

The loss of Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, along with the other brave souls on the Titan sub, serves as a reminder of the risks and uncertainties involved in explorations of this magnitude. May their memories live on, and may their loved ones find solace in their cherished moments together.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON