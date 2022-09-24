Pics: Cargo plane ‘perilously’ overshoots France airport runway, ends up in lake

An airport in France's southern Mediterranean coast closed indefinitely on Saturday after a cargo plane overshot its runway on landing. The plane finished nose-down in water of an adjacent lake.

Three people aboard the Boeing 737 plane were rescued unharmed, Associated Press reported as the airport was closed to passenger and cargo flights until the plane could be moved, authorities said.

⚠️ Accident du @BoeingFrance #737 immatriculé EC-NLS exploité par #WestAtlantic / sortie de piste pendant atterrissage survenue le 24/09/22 à l’aéroport de @mplaeroport / 4 enquêteurs @BEA_Aero sur place / ouverture d’une enquête de sécurité. pic.twitter.com/H76U3BbRxk — BEA ✈️ ⚙️🔬🇫🇷 (@BEA_Aero) September 24, 2022

The cargo plane left the runway and ended up with its nose and at least one engine dipping into the water. The plane had flown south from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport to Montpellier in the early hours of Saturday.

An accident investigation in underway, authorities told the Independent.

