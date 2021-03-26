Home / World News / 'Plan to run for re-election': Joe Biden hints at 2024 campaign
world news

'Plan to run for re-election': Joe Biden hints at 2024 campaign

However Biden, who, at 78, is the oldest person to assume the presidency, later pushed back against a reporter's suggestion that his 2024 plans were definite. Biden was sworn-in as US President in January.
Posted by Karan Manral | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 05:44 AM IST
US President Joe Biden answers a question during his first press briefing in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 25, 2021.

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he would likely seek reelection in 2024, but the 78-year-old Democrat left open the possibility of stepping aside after one term.

“My plan is to run for reelection. That’s my expectation,” Biden told reporters in a wide-ranging news conference, the first of his young presidency.

He later pushed back against a reporter's suggestion that his 2024 plans were definite.

“I said, ‘That is my expectation,’” Biden said. “I’m a great respecter of fate. I’ve never been able to plan four-and-a-half, three-and-a-half years ahead for certain."

Traditionally, there is no question as to whether a first-term president will run for reelection. Former President Donald Trump, for example, announced his plans to seek reelection on his first day in office. But questions about Biden's 2024 intentions have swirled since even before his November victory — because of his age. At 78, Biden is the oldest person to assume the presidency.

In office only two months, his 2024 plans have a direct effect on his political strength. If viewed as a one-term president, Biden would effectively be a lame duck with diminished sway at home and abroad as he pursues an aggressive agenda.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NY governor Cuomo, family received 'special' access to Covid-19 tests: Reports

EU faces major shortfall in AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines as third wave surges

Tech CEOs told ‘time for self-regulation is over’

Suez Canal block could hit product supply chains. Here's why

Given a high-profile opportunity to clarify his status Thursday, he sought to create the impression he was not a lame duck, but he avoided making any definite promises.

Should he run again, Biden said he “would fully expect” to choose Vice President Kamala Harris to be his running mate again. "She’s doing a great job. She’s a great partner,” he said.

Biden seemed exasperated when asked if he expected Trump to run on the Republican side in four years.

“I don’t even think about it. I have no idea," Biden said, suggesting that Trump may not even be part of the Republican Party.

It may seem early, but several Republican presidential prospects are already jockeying for position ahead of the GOP’s 2024 nomination fight.

On Friday, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to deliver a speech in Iowa, which traditionally holds the nation's first presidential primary contest. Trump has teased another run, but he would be 78 himself at the beginning of the next president’s term.

With a Democrat in the White House, there has been virtually no jockeying on the Democratic side so far. Harris would be the most likely successor should Biden step aside, but she would probably face competition. So soon after taking office, however, Harris' allies have taken no steps to prepare for a presidential bid of her own.

Privately, many Democrats believe Biden will not seek a second term. But publicly, there's few willing to question his intentions.

“He’s starting out by so far successfully improving our pandemic response both from a health perspective and economic perspective, which lays the groundwork for a successful term and reelection strategy," said Democratic strategist Josh Schwerin. “He's running.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

world news

Joe Biden doubles goal of Covid-19 vaccines to 200 million doses

PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 11:55 PM IST
world news

'Happens every year': Joe Biden says immigrant surge seasonal

PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 11:48 PM IST
world news

Biden eager to fix ‘broken’ immigration system: White House

PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 11:30 AM IST
india news

Joe Biden to meet with immigration advisers as delegation visits Texas facility

PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 07:23 PM IST
world news

Joe Biden to mark 'Equal Pay Day' as women hit worse than men by pandemic

PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 03:54 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP