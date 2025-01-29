Menu Explore
Plane crashes in South Sudan while taking off; 20 killed

ByHT News Desk
Jan 29, 2025 07:45 PM IST

The flight, chartered by Chinese oil firm Greater Pioneer Operating Company, had 21 people on board, including two pilots.

A small plane crashed in a remote part of South Sudan, killing at least 20 people on Wednesday, news agency AFP reported.

The wreckage of a plane that crashed, killing people as it was heading to the capital Juba, at the Unity oilfield airport, Unity State, South Sudan, January 29, 2025.(REUTERS)
The wreckage of a plane that crashed, killing people as it was heading to the capital Juba, at the Unity oilfield airport, Unity State, South Sudan, January 29, 2025.(REUTERS)

Gatwech Bipal, the minister of information in the oil-rich Unity state, said that the flight, chartered by Chinese oil firm Greater Pioneer Operating Company, had 21 people on board, including two pilots. The Unity state is where the crash happened earlier on Wednesday.

The plane crashed while it was taking off near an oil field to head to the international airport in Juba, the South Sudanese capital.

The plane crashed 500 metres away from the airport," the minister told AFP by phone.

"21 people were on board. As for now, there's only one survivor," the minister added.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, and authorities had not yet revealed the identities of the victims. Local media reported that the plane was carrying oil workers.

Air crashes: A common occurrence in South Sudan

South Sudan, which gained independence from Sudan in 2011, is a major oil producer in the region. The East African nation has been trying to ramp up oil production and exports amid persistent cashflow issues for the government.

The young nation lacks a reliable transport infrastructure and air accidents are common, the crashes are frequently blamed on overloading or poor weather.

In 2021 five people were killed after a cargo plane carrying fuel for the UN's World Food Programme crashed near Juba.

Overloading of planes is common in South Sudan and was believed to have contributed to the 2015 crash of an Antonov plane in Juba that killed 36 people.

In 2017, 37 people had a miraculous escape after their plane hit a fire truck on a runway in Wau before bursting into flames.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
