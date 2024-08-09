Plane with 62 passengers aboard crashes in Brazil's São Paulo

A plane carrying 62 passengers has crashed in the city of Vinhedo in Brazil's São Paulo state. The local firefighters corps confirmed that the plane fell in the city of Vinhedo.

An ATR-72 aircraft, operated by Voepass Linhas Aéreas, was en route from Cascavel, in the state of Paraná, to Guarulhos in São Paulo when the crash occurred, according to a report by the local news outlet G1.

Video footage shared widely on social media captured the moment the plane plummeted into a densely forested area, followed by a massive plume of black smoke rising from the impact site.

The footage aired on the local TV station GloboNews showed the plane spiralling downward before crashing.

While local firefighters confirmed the crash, details about the number of casualties or survivors remain unclear.

The crash site was reported to be engulfed in flames, with smoke emanating from what appeared to be the remnants of the plane's fuselage.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates