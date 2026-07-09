PM Modi begins key Australia visit with Guard of Honour, bilateral talks

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday (local time) was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour in the Australian capital as part of his visit to the country.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AFP)

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Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was also present and received the Prime Minister at the ceremonial venue, where the two leaders greeted each other before the ceremony.

Earlier, PM Modi addressed the business leaders at the India-Australia CEO Forum and Economic Roadmap Business Reception in Melbourne, attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Highlighting India's clean energy ambitions, PM Modi said, "Many companies associated with clean energy are present here. We are building a manufacturing ecosystem in India for hydro projects, green hydrogen, solar modules, and wind turbines. India has set a target of achieving 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2070. Australia's technology, capital, and resources can accelerate this transition."

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{{^usCountry}} PM Modi also underscored the impact of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) on bilateral economic relations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PM Modi also underscored the impact of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) on bilateral economic relations. {{/usCountry}}

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"The ECTA (Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement) agreement, concluded in record time in 2022, has further strengthened our economic ties; since its implementation, exports from India to Australia have doubled, and businesses in both countries have benefited from new market access," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, in Melbourne during the second leg of his three-nation visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand.

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The meeting comes after Prime Minister Modi arrived in Australia on Wednesday and was accorded a grand welcome by the Indian community, marked by cultural performances showcasing the shared heritage between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Australia after concluding his visit to Indonesia, the first leg of his three-nation tour.

During his three-day visit, Modi and Albanese are expected to hold wide-ranging discussions on strengthening cooperation in defence and security, trade and investment, education, mobility and people-to-people ties.

In his departure statement before the visit, PM Modi had said the Australia visit would also provide an opportunity to deepen bilateral cooperation in emerging and critical technologies, sports and sports science.

After concluding his engagements in Australia, the Prime Minister will travel to New Zealand, the final leg of his three-nation tour.