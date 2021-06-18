PM Modi has higher approval rating than other world leaders. How do others fare?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an approval rating of 66%, higher than some other world leaders like US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in, according to a survey by Morning Consult, a data intelligence company.

The company tracked the approval rating of 13 leaders from Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States based on online interviews from people in these countries.

Here is a list of some world leaders and their approval ratings according to the data from the surveys conducted by Morning Consult:

Also read | PM Modi's approval rating at 66%, ahead of US President Biden, Germany's Merkel

Narendra Modi: The Indian Prime Minister’s approval rating as of June 15, stood at 66%, the website showed. At its peak, Modi’s ratings were at 84% last year on May 4, 2020, roughly a month-and-a-half of the Covid-19 lockdown in the country. Modi’s disapproval rating, currently at 28%, is also one of the lowest on the list.

Mario Draghi: Only four months into his reign as the prime minister of Italy, Mario Draghi enjoys a 65% approval rating, only after PM Modi. Also, his disapproval rating is the same as his Indian counterpart at 28%. Data showed that since late April, Draghi’s approval climbed and the disapproval rate declined significantly.

López Obrador: Mexico’s Obrador, the country’s President since 2018, has his approval rating at 63%, the third-highest among the 13 leaders in the survey. Meanwhile, his disapproval rating stood at 28%, which is also the lowest in the list.

Scott Morrison: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison saw his approval go up and his disapproval come down since late March 2020. Data shows that Morrison’s approval rating stands at 54% and his disapproval rating at 38% as of June 15.

Angela Merkel: German chancellor Angela Merkel, similar to Australia’s Morrison, witnessed her approval rating improve and disapproval fall after late March 2020. After reaching 59%, its highest in February 2021, Merkel’s approval rating currently stands at 53%, the same as that of US President Joe Biden.

Joe Biden: Inaugurated as the President of the United States in January 2021, Biden's approval rating stands at 53%, after almost five months of his presidency. However, his disapproval rating was also considerably high at 39%, the data showed.

Yoshihide Suga: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who assumed office in September 2020, had the lowest approval rating among the leaders at 29% and his disapproval rating was the highest at 60%, data showed.