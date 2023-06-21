Watch: Preparations underway for Yoga Day event at UN HQ to be led by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations headquarters in New York, United States, as part of the second day of his state visit to the US. Top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals will partake in the event, which entered its 9th year of celebration since its inception in 2014. (PM Modi's US visit LIVE updates)

The North Lawn in the UN Headquarters in New York where PM Modi will lead the Yoga session.(ANI)

The Yoga session will happpen between 8 am to 9am at the expansive North Lawn in the UN Headquarters, where people from more than 180 countries will participate in the Yoga Day celebrations. The PM-led event will see participation from the UN officials, ambassadors, envoys, delegates from Member States as well as prominent members of the global and diaspora community.

Preparations are underway at the venue, as seen in visual footage, to ensure the event's grand success. The video displays the green lawn adorned with yellow yoga mats. Additionally, the lawn features a bust of Mahatma Gandhi, which was gifted by India to the UN and was installed in December of the previous year during India's Presidency of the UN Security Council.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj told PTI that PM Modi will also pay his respects to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi that now "proudly adorns” the North Lawn of the headquarters. "There is also a memorial to the fallen Peacekeeper which is, I think, very poignant and very significant given that India is the largest troop and police contributing country,” to UN peacekeepers, she added.

The UN proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in December 2014 after a it was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states.

