'I hope he speaks on Chinese aggression': Indian-American lawmaker on PM Modi's US visit

Indian-American United States Congressman Shri Thanedar, speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to the US, said on Tuesday that he hoped that the prime minister would speak against the aggression by China and Russia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaning for the US visit on Tuesday. (Twitter)

Thanedar, who represents the 13th District of Michigan, speaking to news agency PTI, said, “I expect him (PM Modi) to propose collaboration in defence, space, businesses and technology. I hope that Prime Minister Modi stresses on the importance of strong relationship between United States and India and we need to have a trusting relationship, so that we can fight the aggression of China. I hope he speaks about Chinese aggression and Russian aggression against a sovereign democratic country like Ukraine.”

On China and its relations with the US and India, Thanedar told news agency ANI, “China is perhaps the single-most important reason why the United States and India need to join hands and become closest allies. China has, as we know, been aggressive militarily on the northern border of India. China has been aggressive on the United States in its unfair trade practices, its unfair labour practices, incorrect environmental policies. So it is important that we stop this.”

He further added, “Now China also has close relationship with Russia. So it is aligning itself with dictatorial Russia and it is important for United States and India — the two largest and oldest democracies — to come together, join hands and stop this aggression by China.”

Thanedar to escort PM Modi

Thanedar will be escorting Prime Minister Modi to his joint address to the US Congress, which is set to be held on June 22.

He is a first-time Democratic Congressman and has been invited by US President Joe Biden to the White House on Thursday for the dinner to be hosted in honour of PM Modi.

Thanedar said, “[My spouse] Shashi and I are looking forward to the Prime Minister's visit to the United States; this is a historic event for the Prime Minister. I hope to stress upon the Prime Minister the need for stronger US-India ties.”

PM Modi's State visit

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday left for his State visit to the United States. This will be his sixth US visit since coming to power in May 2014, but his first official State visit to the country. The visit, which commenced on Tuesday will be concluding on June 24, after which the PM will leave for another maiden State visit, to Egypt.

However, this will be the second time that Modi will be addressing a joint session at the US Congress. He had earlier addressed the US Congress in 2016.

PM Modi will be celebrating the International Yoga Day at the United Nations headquarters in New York on the first day of his visit. During his visit, the prime minister will also join President Biden and the First Lady for the state banquet along with a number of dignitaries. Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to address the vibrant Indian-American community and hold discussions with business leaders.

