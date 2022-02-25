Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Poignant…': Amid Russia's offensive in Ukraine, Shashi Tharoor hopes love and peace will triumph over war and conflict

On day 2 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Congress leader took to Twitter to share a photo of a man draped in the Ukrainian flag holding a woman with a Russian flag wrapped around her.
Image shared by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Twitter)
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 03:20 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday shared an image of a man draped in the Ukrainian flag holding a woman with a Russian flag wrapped around her. The image resonates sharply as the world watches Russia's military offensive against its neighbour, announced by President Vladimir Putin Thursday, enters Day 2.

"Poignant: A man draped in the Ukrainian flag embraces a woman wearing the Russian flag. Let us hope love, peace and co-existence triumph over war and conflict," Tharoor posted on Twitter.

It is not known when and where the photo was taken, or if it is from one of several anti-Russia protests taking place across the world. Anti-war protests have broken out in Russia as well, with protesters taking to streets in several cities, including capital Moscow and Saint Petersburg, the country's second-largest city.

According to news agency AFP, Russian police detained as many as 700 protestors in dozens of cities. As per various estimates, around 2,000 people gathered near the Pushkin Square in central Moscow, while up to 1,000  gathered in Saint Petersburg.

The Congress leader also shared an anti-war message penned by the late Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwaish.

“The war will end. The leaders will shake hands. The old woman will keep waiting for her martyred son. That girl will wait for her beloved husband. And those children will wait for their heroic father. I don't know who sold our homeland. But I saw who paid the price,” the message read.

